Funny Mummy Escapes Tote Bag
mummy, mommy, funny mummy, mommy mummy, mummy halloween, halloween moms, lazy halloween costume, cheap costumes, cheap kids costume ideas, cheap mummy costume, instant Halloween costume, mummy costume ideas, mom costume Dirty Type has fun designs for Halloween and beyond. Our 100% original designs inspire interior decorators and cheap Halloween costume ideas alike. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.