Funny Milk And Cookies Saying For Cookie Lover Tote Bag

I wonder if milk and cookies think about me too? Awesome for milk lovers and diary farmers who love cows. Perfect for kids, men and women who love to eat milk n' cookies or cereals with milk for breakfast. Unique for girls, boys, dad, mom, grandma or grandpa for christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.