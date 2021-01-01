Awesome Cereal Design Funny Lover-I Make Cereal Disappear Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This design is for pun-y cereal lovers who love cereal and just love to make cereal disappear. Includes a mouth with the words, "I Make Cereal Disappear", inside the mouth. Use as a funny cereal halloween costume to show everyone how much you eat cereal for any meal. You can show it to friends as an explanation why their cereal is disappeared. This is a great gift for cereal lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only