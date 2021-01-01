From roofer gifts
Roofer Gifts Funny Let An Old Man Show You Roofing Tote Bag
Advertisement
Roofer Gifts are perfect for that hardworking man, woman, or Contractor in your life that makes a living Roofing. Great For Father's Day. Roofer shirts and gifts are great for men or women that have a great sense of humor. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.