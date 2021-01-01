Funny Lazy Sloth Science I-Nap Periodically Nerdy Chemistry T-Shirt

If you are lazy, nerd or geek, this is the perfect design for you. Sloth is my spirit animal, relax live slow, take a nap, just chill out & be lazy. Great gift for boy girl, child children teenage, family friend, son daughter, mom dad or animal lovers. Surprise everyone who loves sloth with this funny trending Sloth design. Perfect present for Birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day or other occasions for chemist, nature lover, science teacher student, biologist, zoologist or biochemist zookeeper Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem