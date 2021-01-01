Cool Ladybug Gifts Flying Red Lady Bug Clothing Funny Ladybug for Women Mom Ladybird Beetle Insect Animal Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Express your enthusiasm for ladybug insects with this cute MAMA LADYBUG design. Best Christmas present for girls, boys, her, nana, grandma, girlfriend, aunt, wife, mom, sister, mother, mommy, daughter who are ladybug merchandise lover and novelty fans. Funny gift idea for men, women, entomologist, entomology students and enthusiast of spotted ladybirds. Cool clothes apparel for kids, toddlers along with antenna headband and wing stuff for ladybug themed birthday with bugs party hat or beetle accessories. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only