Okinawan Kobudo Gym Old Martial Art Apparel Funny Kobudo Fighter Fighting Gift Ko-Ryu Martial Arts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you are a Kobudo fighter who loves Kobudo fighting and martial arts, then this funny Kobudo design for Kobudo fans is for you. Get the funny Kobudo gift now if you enjoy Ko-Ryu and oldschool martial arts. The Funny Kobudo training art for Kobudo beginners and competitive fighters lets you hop onto the statement fashion trend. Get the Kobudo instructor design for your next Kobudo fight if you practice old martial arts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only