Funny Kiss Me I'm A Bartender Or Irish Or Drunk Or Whatever T-Shirt

Irish Wine Beer Tee, Patrick's Day Gifts, St Paddy's Day Tee for men, women, dad, mom, father, mother, grandma, grandpa, friend, wine lovers who bourbon, scotch, Irish whiskey, shamrock, leprechaun hat, leprechaun costume, Paddy's Day parade This funny Saint Patrick's Day Tee is great for anyone looking to add to their Saint Patrick's Day accessories and apparel. This Saint Patty's Day novelty design can be paired with leprechaun costume and leprechaun accessories for a complete outfit Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem