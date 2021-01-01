From asian martial arts gift ideas

Asian Martial Arts Gift Ideas Funny Karate Do Quote Karateka Saying Ryukyu-Fan/Fighter Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

You love to practice or watch Karate and nobody understands your passion? Then this fun "It's A Karate Thing - You Wouldn't Understand" design is perfect for you! Wear this distressed design yourself or give it as a gift to someone who also loves this beautiful and athletic sport. They will adore this design and wear it proudly, especially to a training session or when meeting with their fellow fighters. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com