Vintage Jurassic Running Dinosaur Fun Run Marathon Funny Jurassic Running Team Hold On Your Butts Runner Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny Jurassic Running Team Hold On Your Butts Runner Gift makes the running gift for marathon runner or marathoner. The design is perfect for a country cross or distance runner. Whether you are a track and field coach or casual runner, this is for you! Do you love to run trails, ultra marathons, endurance races, or just like to train in the woods, this vintage distressed running fitness design is a perfect choice for a gift for you. Great graphic gift for marathon runner, athlete or gymnast. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only