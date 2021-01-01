Italy Flag Gift Idea Italian Sayings Gifts Funny Italian Saying Vaffanculo Have A Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you proud of your itialian heritage? Then this funny Italian pride design with Italy jokes is perfect for the proud italian family! Great to wear as italiano boy or girl while visiting italy. People who love Italy flag or Italian food will love this. Funny Italian Sicilians apparel for proud people with italian roots. Wear your national flag colors on your chest with this funny itlay lover design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only