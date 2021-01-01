Funny Irimi And Tenkan Aikido Training Japanese Martial Arts Premium T-Shirt

If you love practicing Aikido styles like Iwama Ryu, Iwama Shin Shin Aiki Shuren Kai, Shodokan Aikido, Yoshinkan, Aikikai or Ki Aikido, then this funny aikido art is for you. Get the funny aikido gift now to show your love for aikido dojos. Funny Irimi And Tenkan Aikido Training Japanese Martial Arts features a unique design and lets you hop onto the statement fashion trend. Get the funny aikido gift for irimi and tenkan Fans, if you are an Aikido beginner or Aikido Instructor. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.