From law conversation

Funny I'm Billing You For This Conversation T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cool sayings For Lawyer and attorney humor Make it Funny With Family and Friends and I'm Billing You For This Conversation Funny Attorney Lawyer -This says " I'm billing you for this conversation". Funny law graduation design. Lawyer and attorney humor These clothes can be a great tee for businessmen, lecturers and consultants who often speak in public, because they know their business very well and are ready to talk about it for money. A funny design will help to cheer up those who will listen to them Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com