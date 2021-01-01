Funny I Gave Birth 4 Years Ago, Where's My Wine Birthday Mom Premium T-Shirt

This hilarious design is perfect for any mother of a 4 year old. This design would be hilarious to wear to your 4 year old's birthday party. It reads "I Gave Birth 4 Years Ago, Where's My Wine?" The funny, sarcastic phrase is sure to make your friends and family laugh. Designed for any Mom who loves drinking wine. Would make a great birthday, Christmas, Mother's day or gag gift. For any mom who's crazy for vino! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.