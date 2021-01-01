Cute Emergency Medical Technician Humor Doctor Art Funny I Can't Fix Stupid Paramedic Gift Men Women Cool EMT Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Share the vibe with your paramedic buddy. Grab this I Can't Fix Stupid But I Can Sedate It Paralyze It & Intubate It art that is suitable for men, women, boys, and girls. Ideal for couples, dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend that are EMTs. The best present for him and her on Birthday and Christmas. Father and mother who are firefighters, nurses, rescue officers, or hospital workers can give this to their kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers. Great for friends that are sarcastic humor lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only