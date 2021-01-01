Saxophone player sheet music clef jazz Funny Hipster Crocodile Saxophone Musician Saxophonist Music Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a passionate musician, do you like to sing and play numerous musical instruments? This includes the electric guitar, the trumpet and even the saxophone? Then this musical design for music lovers is perfect for you! The sound must fit. Wear this awesome design to your next concert, gig or festival. You play in a band? Then you have the perfect band shirt here! Cool gift idea for music teachers, guitarists, saxophonists and also singers for Christmas or birthday. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only