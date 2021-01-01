Funny hip joint replacement survival recovery T-Shirt

This design is perfect for patients with hip surgery who love the feeling of having a pain-free hip joint after a complete recovery from this surgical surgery. The text reads: "Hip Surgery Completed Recovery Mode Engaged". This design is a must for people who go to a physical therapy appointment, home care agency or occupational therapist meeting. It is also a great gift for the Joint Replacement Awareness Day or the National Home Care Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem