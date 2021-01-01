From radio and broadcasting life apparel and gifts

Funny Ham Radio Operator Gift Amateur Broadcasting Hobby T-Shirt

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This funny ham radio enthusiast design features the slogan or quote, "I Love My Kids, And By Kids I Mean Antennas" with graphics of radio waves, mic or microphone, and antenna tower. Fun Christmas or birthday gift for anyone who loves radio broadcasting. Great gift for a ham amateur operator, professional broadcaster, dj, presenter, on-air host, jockey, personality, station manager, engineer, technician, or anyone who enjoys listening to shortwave radio frequencies RF, or who uses call signs or Q-codes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com