From spooky halloween co.
Funny Halloween This Witch Can Be Bribed With Chocolate Tote Bag
Advertisement
This funny saying Halloween design of a witch and Halloween elements and features the hilarious quote "This Witch Can Be Bribed With Chocolate" makes a sarcastic Halloween costume for people who like to be funny and humorous even at the Halloween party. This hilarious Halloween costume design is perfect for anyone who likes humor, sarcasm and funny Halloween jokes. Grab and wear it at the Halloween party and make your friends laugh. Perfect Halloween design for chocolate lovers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.