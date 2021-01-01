Nice Haircut For Dogs Groomer Funny Groomer I Need Coffee Dog Grooming Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you a dog groomer and you believe that you have the most awesome job by keeping dogs cute? Dogs are man's best friend and they never failed to do so. Wear this while petting your favorite best friend and add to cart now! Perfect for dog grooming experts, dog trainers, dog breeders, dog lovers, dog enthusiasts, fur parents, paw parents, or everyone who spends quality time with their dogs! Give this tee to your loved ones on any occasion! Order now! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only