Funny Ghoul Creepy Halloween Im Just Here For The Boos Ghost Tote Bag

I'm Just Here For The Boos. Awesome Halloween design for the spooky ghost or ghoul and all scary Halloween party lovers. Spooky October 31st design for everyone who loves Halloween with scary costumes and trick or treat. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.