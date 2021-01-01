Funny Furry Potato Guinea Pig Lover Gift Guinea Pigs Owners Tote Bag

Funny Furry Potato Guinea Pig Lover Gift Guinea Pigs Owners Gifts is a design with the illustration of a guinea pig and the quote Furry Potato because if you see it well its sure look like a furry potato. Love Guinea Pigs can be perfect gifts for people who love this cute rodent and might own one. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.