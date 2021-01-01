From proud usa farmer vintage retro design

Funny Farmer Farm Tractors USA Flag Patriotic Farming Gift T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

If you love farming show your pride with this tractor on the US flag design. For all ploughing, planting, or riding a tractor. Perfect for 4th of July, Memorial Day and on the farm. Great farmer outfit to wear on a ranch, livestock or dairy farm. For all hard working in agriculture. Perfect gift for mom dad, son daughter, husband grandpa father uncle brother. Cool outfit and costume for the next harvest period. An especially present idea for a birthday, B-Day, Christmas or any special occasion. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com