Tees&Finds Funny Drama Kdrama Oppa Korean Novelty Women Men Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This funny K-drama merch is a perfect tees to wear while binge-watching your favorite korean drama movies and shows. A great present for birthdays, holidays, thanksgiving, Christmas, mother's day, father's day, graduation, and Valentines PERFECT GIFT: A great gift for you and your K-drama, kpop and who loves Korean culture. Can be a great gift for special occasions such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Birthdays, Anniversary, Valentines, and Graduation. For KDRAMA and Kpop fan parties. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only