Funny Don't Make Me Use My French Teacher Voice Bilingual Tote Bag

This funny French teacher design is perfect for men or women who teach French classes. The design features a funny saying and French beret graphic. Grab one for a French teacher, instructor, educator or instructor. This bilingual teacher novelty design is perfect to show appreciation for Madame, Monsieur or a prof de Francais. It is a great French teacher back to school idea. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.