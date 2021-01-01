Funny Dog Owner French Bulldog Lover Frenchie Mama Tote Bag

Brighten her day with this cute frenchie design! Funny quote says "Frenchie Mama" with a french bull dog paw print. Dog lovers, frenchie moms and mamas will enjoy getting laughs this humorous design. Great idea for your friend, sister, daughter or mother to celebrate a special birthday, Christmas, or just because. Get yours today! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.