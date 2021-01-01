Funny Diver Nitrox Nitrogen Diving Gas Dive Lover T-Shirt

Diving is an underwater activity that consists of entering the water and submerging the whole body, which is why, in general, it is developed with the help of some type of equipment that allows the diver not to have to come to the surface to breathe. If you are a diver or a diving lover, you will like the design of this garment, with basic components to breathe underwater such as the oxygen gas tank. Use it in the summer or any other time you visit the sea. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem