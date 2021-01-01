Funny Discuss Throwing Design Discuss Throw Track And Field Premium T-Shirt

If you are a fan and lover of throwing sports then grab this Vintage Discus Throw artwork for men, women, boys, girls, youths, and teens. Cute gift idea for dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend that are discus throwing coaches or trainers. Cool present for him and her on Birthdays and Christmas. Father and mother can give it to their kids and toddlers that are sports enthusiast and aspires to be a discus throwing athlete. Perfect when you go to the gym, training or practice and competition. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.