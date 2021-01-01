From wowsome!
Funny Dino X-mas Santa Dinosaur Trex Pre-Historic Animal Tote Bag
Advertisement
If your favorite holiday is Christmas and you love dinosaurs. Then this funny Santa Claus riding a T-Rex is perfect for dinosaur lovers or prehistoric animal lovers who love dinosaurs dabbing through the snow on a Merry Little Christmas Eve. Perfect Christmas gifts for Santa lovers, Dinosaur fans, prehistoric creatures enthusiasts. Makes perfect family gift ideas for Holidays or Christmas events. A unique gift idea for all Dino fanatics. Wear it day or night for an instantly awesome look! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.