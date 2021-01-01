Funny Daddy Bear Matching Family Christmas Bear Red Plaid T-Shirt

This red plaid cute bear christmas family matching outfit design with red buffalo plaid pattern. Great holiday present for parents, siblings, relatives, daddy, dad, friend, husband, brother, boyfriend, grandfather, uncle, grandpa on merry xmas. Red plaid christmas bear santa gift for friends and family, matching christmas pajamas for mama, papa, sister, brother, grandma, grandpa, aunt, uncle, grandson, bear christmas pajamas in christmas red plaid costume, family christmas costume. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem