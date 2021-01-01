PeeKay Apparel - Dino Funny Cute Tyrannosaurus Dino Pun - Tea Rex Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny tea rex design is a perfect tea lover birthday and Christmas gift stocking stuffer if you love tea coffee dinosaurs t-rex dinos! It's nothing better than drinking tea with some baked goods! Perfect artwork for dads, moms, fathers and mothers. Tea Rex pun witn tea and T-Rex. Perfect for the tea lover who enjoys a good cup of tea! Get this Tea Rex design for yourself or as a gift for your daughter, son, friend, mum, dad, aunt or uncle or anyone who likes to give words a slight. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only