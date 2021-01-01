Funny Cold Raccoon Trash Gang Festive Meme Quote Christmas Premium T-Shirt

IF YOU'RE COLD, THEY'RE COLD. BRING THEM IN. Makes a great design for someone that wants a funny Christmas themed design featuring raccoons, rats and possums. This seasonal season design is made for animal lovers! This original stylish design makes a great festive xmas party outfit or Christmas clothing. This street animal design is weird and funny. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.