From scout & co.
Funny Cinco de Mayo Tequila Tshirt Te Amo Tequila Drinking Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Funny tequila t-shirt for men and women, especially awesome for the holidays like Cinco de Mayo. Bar apparel and party wear. Great for bartenders, tequila drinkers, tequila lovers and the party squad Perfect bartender tshirt for Cinco de Mayo. Wear this tee on Cinco de Mayo and be the talk of the bar. Even if you're the designated driver, this shirt will guarantee laughter this May. Remember to be safe! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.