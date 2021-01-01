From pug dog and wine lover for men
Funny Christmas Wine Lover Pug with Deer Antlers for Women Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny Pug with deer antlers, wine glass snowflakes, wine bottle snowflakes needs more wine. Wear at the office Christmas party, or even as a pyjama top. For women or for men but especially for the wine lover in your life. Great pajama top for women or for men who enjoy gag gifts and a nice glass of wine. Stocking stuffer idea for dog lovers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.