Funny Cat Beer IPA T Shirts for Women Funny Cat Lover Gift

Do you love cats and beer? This funny cat t shirt for men or women features a cat wearing glasses and a beanie and says I drank IPA's before they were cool. Show your love of cats and beer with this funny cat t shirt. Makes a great gift for cat lovers. Looking for a funny cat shirt for your beer loving friends? This funny cat shirt is sure to draw laughs. Get your funny shirt for men or women and show your love of cats and beer today. If you drank IPA's before it was cool this funny cat shirt is for you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem