From braces designing smiles
Funny Brace Yourself Oral Care Orthodontist Dentist Tote Bag
Advertisement
Do you like to smile or seeing all people smile with their beautiful, aligned teeth and fresh breath? Whether you are a dentist or someone who likes to care for your own teeth, this is the perfect tee for you! You can wear this on any occasion! Perfect for dentists, orthodontists, teeth lovers, beautiful smile maker, surgeons or anyone who you think who would like this tee. Perfect to give on any occasion like Christmas, reunions or family get togethers. What are you waiting for? Add to cart 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.