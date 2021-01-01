Funny Bourbon Lover Gifts - Bourbon Goes In Wisdom Comes Out Premium T-Shirt

Awesome bourbon drink themed vintage art design with funny sayings that will any bourbon drinkers in your life smile. Are you a bourbon lover who enjoys drinking bourbon whiskey regularly? Then this is for you. Have this on everywhere you go. This Funny Bourbon Goes In Wisdom Comes Out Bourbon Drinking Lover design makes perfect bourbon gifts for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Grab this today if your wisdom comes out after a cup of bourbon whiskey. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.