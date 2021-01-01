Funny Born To Play Hockey Ice Hockey Goalie Players T-Shirt

This Ice Hockey Girl Definition tee makes funny white elephant presents for kids like girls and teenager to wear this surely step mom will loved it. Great for cousin or sister who will celebrate love of playing hockey game. This hilarious Born To Play Hockey granddaughter expert on playing as a goalie or field player loved with ice apparel awesome gag novelty to look fabulous in your special day. Makes a great presents ideas for your niece or daughter. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem