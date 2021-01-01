Funny Bigfoot Heart Surgery Bypass | All Patched Up Tote Bag

From bigfoot's heart
A heartwarming yet funny design of Big-foot with a patched up heart. This makes a great design for those who yearn for a subtly funny and strong looking design. Includes an outline of Big-foot with a patched up heart in the woods. You can show off the design at your upcoming doctor's visit. A heart surgery survivor post-recovery design is a great present for those who have recovered from open heart surgery, triple bypass, heart catheterization, or heart transplant. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.