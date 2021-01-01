I Found Bigfoot At My Door Co Funny Bigfoot Cold, Bring Them Inside Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This funny winter design is for those who believe in Bigfoot and like a good meme and joke. We bring our pets inside, let's bring the Sasquatch in from the cold too! That snowy weather is hard on animals. Funny Bigfoot If You're Cold They're Cold, Bring Them Inside is for anyone who likes mysteries and monsters! If it's good for your pets then it's good for this lovable mystery yeti! Great dad joke design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only