Cute & Sassy Custom Designs Funny Beer Grill Drinking Instructions Fun BBQ Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny quote, bbq timer for beer drinkers who love to BBQ and grill things. BBQ: Rare…Beer 1, Medium…Beer 3, Well Done…Beer 5. Funny dad joke, great for Father’s Day. Men and Women taking charge of the grill or smoker love this. Funny for summer cookouts Fun for a backyard barbeque for dads and their beer drinking buddies. Fun graphic for those that like alcoholic drinks, gathering for football games and great BBQ food! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only