From love kawaii creaturez
Funny Axolotl Monogram Cute Letter L Initial Axolotl White Tote Bag
Axolotl has got your monogram initial for you or someone you love, its looking good on a white background. Find any alphabet letter or check out our other designs by clicking on Love Kawaii Creaturez at the top of this page. Personalized illustration letter design cute gift for the kid or grown up who loves Mexican Walking Fish and likes to ask Axolotl questions. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.