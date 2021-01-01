Funny Axe Throwing Dad | Cute Thrower Father's Day Gift T-Shirt

An artwork great for outdoorsman daddy, papa or pop who likes playing darts and hitting bullseye. The retro style for camping lover boys and brothers. Ideal style for uncles and grandpas working as lumberjacks, firefighters or just throwing enthusiasts. It can be a gag birthday or Christmas present to a thrower husband or boyfriend too. It's a perfect art for target practices or tournaments in an axe bar. Pair this visual with gloves and strike that target. Show that humor while throwing at your best! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem