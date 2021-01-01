Funny Apron For Women, Kitchen Chef Aprons With 2 Pockets For Cooking Baking, Kitchen Towel And Apron Gift Set For Mom Wife Girlfriend - Cute Birthday

Suitable for different occasions: kitchen, garden, craft table, restaurant, kitchen, bar, bakery and so on. Made from premium Cotton and polyester, durable and comfortable, Adjustable long waist for extra comfort. Machine-washable resists wrinkles and shrinkage Wash with dark colored cloth bleaching Dry cleaning and tumble drying are not allowed. With 2 pockets to make sure you have everything you need right with you at all times when baking or cooking. With an adjustable neck strap and extra long waist ties to make this apron comfortable and a perfect fit for most body sizes. Wrinkle resistant and easy to care, great air permeability makes you feel comfortable. A great gift for for Mother’s Day, Christmas or a Birthday! perfect gift idea for someone who loves to bake, cook or grill.