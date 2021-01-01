From norwell lighting
Funnel Mini Pendant Light by Norwell Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished Nickel - (5386-PN-CL)
Advertisement
The Funnel Mini Pendant Light by Norwell Lighting is simple yet sophisticated. The slender, single drop silhouette of this pendant light layers glass over metal for a contemporary yet industrial-inspired design. A tapered shade allows the single lamp within this pendant light to shine brightly, making a brilliant impact on spaces with its minimalistic design. Suspended from a round canopy with a single, adjustable cord, this sleek and airy piece complements a variety of spaces and dÃ©cor styles. Created in 1949, Norwell Lighting is a well-respected brand in the design world thanks to its unwavering commitment to creating quality light fixtures for modern residential and commercial spaces. Building on its reputation for modern yet refined indoor and outdoor collections, Norwell Lighting offers a range of striking fixtures characterized by timeless profiles combined with modern technology. A favorite in the design community, Norwell Lighting brings forth some of the most intriguing fixtures while staying true to its traditions. Shape: Bell. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Nickel