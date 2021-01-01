Funkhouser 2-Light 10.4" Flush Mount
Description
Chandelier Crystal Chandelier Lighting 2 Lights Flush Mount Ceiling Light g9Description: 100% brand new and high quality Size: H10.4 x W9.8in 2 Light ; Wattage:G9 (Bulb not Included) Material: iron + crystal Color: silver Bulb Holder: G9 Voltage: 110V Maximum power: 40w Net Weight: 1980g/4.35lb Easy Installation: The light is easy to install with user manual guidance Suggested Space Fit:Aisle,Corridor,Balcony,Bar,Stairwells,Small Room Fun Time: You could enjoy the time assembling crystal balls with your family Safe Package: There is foam board inside the package to prevent the crystal beads from damagingPackage Content: 1x Crystal chandeliersFeatures:Ceiling LightChandelierPendant Ceiling LampProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 2Fixture Design: Unique/StatementFixture Shape: TieredFinish: SilverSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Crystal Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Voltage: 110Convertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: Plug-inSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:ADA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: MET Listed: NoETL Listed: NocUL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certificatio