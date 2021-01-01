Funiculi A Wall Sconce by Marset - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (A641-042)

Advertisement
From contemporary lighting brand Marset and a part of the ultramodern Funiculi collection, the Funiculi Wall Sconce is a highly contemporary light fixture designed to complement contemporary interiors. Featuring a lacquered aluminum shade supported by a matching lacquered iron base, this sturdy light fixture is built for both form and function. The sconces integrated 360-degree rotating shade offers complete flexibility, while the adjustable dimmer function allows this lamp to serve as either a subdued reading light or as brighter ambient lighting. Each Marset lamp is UL listed and is compatible with both incandescent and compact fluorescent bulbs. Available in several finishes including black, blue, moss grey, red, and white, this sconce easily blends with existing dÃ©cor. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Color: Black. Finish: Black