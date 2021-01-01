Crazy Mojo Beach Palm Tree surfing van & Vibes Fun Retro Skull Skateboard Gift idea Skater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this cool old skull skateboards as a gift for brother, father husband who loves Skateboarding, and surfing show your fun side with this trendy shirt design apparel skater t shirt time to celebrating your life, surfer gifts for men, surf shirt for boys Awesome Gift Choice: This cool Skull is the perfect present to your boy, girl skater, son skater boyfriend skater daughter, skater dude, kid for Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, Graduation. Cool Skateboard shirt, Retro Skull Shirt 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only