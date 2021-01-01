From nautical bachelorette party & wedding guest gifts
Fun Nautical Bachelorette Groom Bridesmaid Gift Bride's Mate Tote Bag
Advertisement
Need nautical bachelorette party gifts or nautical wedding favors for guest groups? This pretty teal anchor graphic design is a cute nautical theme wedding favor & destination beach wedding favor for cruise ship, yacht, & boat bachelorette party gift bags! Seas the day, celebrate the last sail before the veil & have fun matching family in women, men & kids boating & sailing theme, nautical party gifts for wedding party guests - bride, groom, mother, father, sis, brother, bridesmaid, groomsmen & the I Do Crew 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.