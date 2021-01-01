DII Animal Pun Collection Natural Coir Doormat, 18x30", Hang Out Sloth

Advertisement
100% COCONUT COIR FIBER - A strong natural occurring fiber used to create stiff bristles perfect for scraping dirt and mud from shoes and boots; Natural fiber cells absorb water, captures dirt and debris keeping your floors safe from outdoor grime PERFECT SIZE FOR YOUR ENTRYWAY/PORCH - Doormat measures 18x30" and is 1/2" thick providing a lower profile to prevent tripping and provide an easy door clearance; Non-Slip PVC backing to prevent slipping and to keep your rug in place VARIETY OF TRENDY COLORS & FUN DESIGNS - DII offers doormats with stylish designs to add personality and style to your entryway; including seasonal designs allowing you celebrate each holiday and season in style PLACE BEFORE EVERY EXTERIOR DOOR - These durable rugs aren't just for your front porch or entry way, use on patios, in a garage, laundry room, mud porch, entryway - any entry or exit with high traffic would benefit from these indoor/outdoor rugs